Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye – one hundred years in

by Eric FitzGerald

JIM Nolan’s play ‘Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye’ takes a wry and funny look at Irish life one hundred years after the 1916 Rising.

Continue reading below...







From the offices of the Inishshannon Chronicle,intrepid staff reports the news as the country faces a General Election. Their town attempts to mark the 1916 Centenary by celebrating a rather tenuous connection to The Rising and their own futures are threatened by a corporate takeover of the newspaper.

“Nolan’s play delivers a timely reflection on the distance between the vision of 1916 and the culture and values of Ireland today.”

‘Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye’plays at Lime Tree Theatre this Wednesday March 29, 8pm. Tickets 061-953400 and online at www.limetreetheatre.ie

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle