Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye – one hundred years in
by Eric FitzGerald
JIM Nolan’s play ‘Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye’ takes a wry and funny look at Irish life one hundred years after the 1916 Rising.
From the offices of the Inishshannon Chronicle,intrepid staff reports the news as the country faces a General Election. Their town attempts to mark the 1916 Centenary by celebrating a rather tenuous connection to The Rising and their own futures are threatened by a corporate takeover of the newspaper.
“Nolan’s play delivers a timely reflection on the distance between the vision of 1916 and the culture and values of Ireland today.”
‘Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye’plays at Lime Tree Theatre this Wednesday March 29, 8pm. Tickets 061-953400 and online at www.limetreetheatre.ie
