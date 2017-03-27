Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye – one hundred years in

| March 27, 2017

by Eric FitzGerald

Garrett Keogh and Michael Hayes send up the challenging life of provincial newsrooms and 1916 rírá

JIM Nolan’s play ‘Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye’ takes a wry and funny look at Irish life one hundred years after the 1916 Rising.

From the offices of the Inishshannon Chronicle,intrepid staff reports the news as the country faces a General Election. Their town attempts to mark the 1916 Centenary by celebrating a rather tenuous connection to The Rising and their own futures are threatened by a corporate takeover of the newspaper.

“Nolan’s play delivers a timely reflection on the distance between the vision of 1916 and the culture and values of Ireland today.”

‘Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye’plays at Lime Tree Theatre this Wednesday March 29, 8pm. Tickets 061-953400 and online at www.limetreetheatre.ie

