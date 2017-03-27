Reflecting classical strings at St Michael’s Church

REFLECTING Strings are three professional musicians who will be joined by Irina Dernova on organ and mezzo soprano Edel O’Brien for a one-off concert at St Michael’s Church.

This Pery Square concert will take place on the last day of March, Friday 31 at 8pm and the “evening of popular classics” will be enlivened by light refreshments.

Better still, the modest ticket of €15 goes towards Down Syndrome Limerick and St Michael’s Organ Fund equally.

So who are this string trio, core to the evening? David O’Doherty on violin, Moya O’Grady on cello and Geraldine O’Doherty, harpist have devised a programme with their soloist of Mozart, Gluck, Bizet and Rossini. Their quality of musicianship is first class, as with Dernova on keys.

O’Grady is founding director of Absolute Music and was co-principal cellist of the RTE Symphony Orchestra.

“David O’Doherty is a violinist who trained in Sweden and now lectures in DIT. Geraldine is principal harpist with the RTE Concert Orchestra,” explains Edel O’Brien – from Kilrush originally.

Their programme will start with Edel singing to showcase the refurbished organ with “music from Handel, one known as ‘Where e’er you Walk’ from his period working in Italy and in England”. On then to Mozart’s ‘Marriage of Figaro’ and ‘Don Giovanni’, “and a very famous one by Gluck, ‘What is Life to Me without Thee’ that was sung by Kathleen Ferrier. It’s from the opera ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’.

“Then arias from Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ and by Rossini from ‘The Barber of Seville.

“The programme is very accessible and good fun and Reflecting Strings will play famous waltzes and tangos when I’m not singing.”

A delightful evening beckons from Pery Square for the weekend.

