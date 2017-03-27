Is rural Ireland in decline?

Ahead of Wednesday’s ‘Building Rural Communities – Lessons from Sport’ conference at MIC, St. Patrick’s Campus, Thurles the opinion of people in rural areas were canvassed as to how challenged these communities are now.

The conference takes place at 7p.m. and will have speakers including Pat Spillane, Anna May McHugh, John ‘Bull’ Hayes and Michael Ryan. Some tickets are still available but people are asked to book ahead online to guarantee their seat.