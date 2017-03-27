Is rural Ireland in decline?

| March 27, 2017
Ahead of Wednesday’s ‘Building Rural Communities – Lessons from Sport’ conference at MIC, St. Patrick’s Campus, Thurles the opinion of people in rural areas were canvassed as to how challenged these communities are now.
The conference takes place at 7p.m. and will have speakers including Pat Spillane, Anna May McHugh,  John ‘Bull’ Hayes and Michael Ryan. Some tickets are still available but people are asked to book ahead online to guarantee their seat.
For booking, go to buildingruralcommunities.com

Tags:

Category: Comment, Community, News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close