Summer workshop camp for little stars

| March 27, 2017

Richie, central to a previous year’s happy campers
Photo: David Woodland

ACTOR/ singer/ drama teacher Richie Hayes is back this summer at the concert hall with a new Musical Theatre Summer Camp for budding stars aged seven to 16 years.

The July 3-7 camp will be streamlined according to age, with all levels catered for. The various groups will work on extracts from classic musicals including ‘The Jungle Book’, ‘Annie’ and ‘Hairspray’.

This will culminate with a show for parents and friends in the hands of Richie, loved for his UCH pantomime each Christmas and admired nationally for panto at The Gaiety and ‘The Voice of Ireland’.

Continue reading below...


This is a happy opportunity for children to work with industry professionals.

Together with singing, dancing and acting, other aspects of production including creating props and costumes, improvisation, stage combat and much more will be explored in the course of the July week.

Book at www.uch.ie

Tags: ,

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close