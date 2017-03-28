In Pics – Munster Heart Foundation Ball

25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Mary and Conor McCarthy, North Circular road.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Jackie and Dr Samer Arnous, Consultant General & Interventional Cardiologist and Lisa Treacey, Munster Heart Foundation.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Jackie and Dr Samer Arnous, Consultant General & Interventional Cardiologist.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Aiden and Kirsten Mannix, Caherconlish.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were David Browne(left) and Dr Ruth Leslie from Cratloe and Dr Samer Arnous, Consultant General & Interventional Cardiologist.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Michelle Rafferty, Brian and Aine Giltenan all UHL Cardiology.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were the Unity Gospel Choir Limerick who performed at the reception.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Dr Miriam Callanan and David Culligan, South Circular road.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Lisa Treacy, Munster Heart Foundation and Liam O’Brien, The Directors Chair and MC on the night.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Ger Lee and Celia Holman Lee who were celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary on the night and Jackie and Dr Samer Arnous, Consultant General & Interventional Cardiologist.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Siobhan Hennessy, Ennis and Dr Terry Hennessy, Department of Cardiology: University Hospital Limerick.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Prof Tom Kiernan, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at the Graduate Entry Medical School, UL, Deputy Mayor Noel Gleeson and Dr Samer Arnous, Consultant General & Interventional Cardiologist.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Alice Brennan and Ciara Cahill both from UHL.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Irene and Brendan Flynn, Clonlara.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Niamh and Niall Joyce, UHL.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Ger Lee and Celia Holman Lee celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Leo Varadkar, TD, Minster for Social Protection, Prof. Colette Cowan, CEO, University of Limerick Hospitals Group, Dr Samer Arnous, Consultant General & Interventional Cardiologist and Prof Tom Kiernan, consultant interventional cardiologist and associate professor of medicine at the Graduate Entry Medical School (GEMS) at UL.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Karina McNamara, O’Connell Avenue, Dan Hennessy, Ashford, Co. Limerick, Jennifer Barker, Dooradoyle and Margaret Hennessy, Ashford.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Alice O’Farrell, O’Connell Avenue and Lisa Treacey, Munster Heart Foundation.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Eilis McGroarty and Jez Blackburn fromBayer Health Care.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Anne Keehan, Crecora, Christine Mullins, Crecora, John Mullins, Crecora and Joan McCay, Cratloe.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Josh St John and Prof. Colette Cowan, CEO, University of Limerick Hospitals Group.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Olive and Frank McNamara, Caherdavin.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Olive and Frank McNamara, Caherdavin, Dr Abid Hussaini, Consultant Cardiologist and Dr Nazima Hussaini, UHL.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
25/3/2017 Attending the Munster Heart Foundation Ball in the Castletroy Park Hotel recently were Sheila O’Driscoll, Ursula Looby and Nicola O’Driscoll.
Photograph Liam Burke Press 22
