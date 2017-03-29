Columbia Mills make a Head Start to Kasbah this Friday

| March 29, 2017

FROM Bray, County Wicklow, Columbia Mills recorded their debut album with Rob Kirwan.

The band has picked up industry support for their mix of electronic and guitar driven emotive music.

In January ‘Battles’, the debut single from the album, picked up national airplay and follow up single ‘Head Start’ is available now.

See the band take their emotionally charged live show to Kasbah Social Club, Dolan’s this Friday March 31.

 

 

