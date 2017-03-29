The drink of champions for Dragon’s Den?

| March 29, 2017

Temple Dairy, Athlacca firm, sets out its stall for progress on Sunday April 2, 9.30pm

WHAT do Munster Rugby, Limerick FC and Shannon Rugby have in common, other than hot men in short shorts?

The answer is Temple Dairy Chocolate Milk, a Limerick made, nutrient rich sports recovery drink that boasts 20grams protein in every silken 500ml.

Continue reading below...


With Irish Rugby international Keith Earls as brand ambassador, the Athlacca based Temple Dairy has been called to Dragon’s Den’s second episode on Sunday April 2 next at 9.30pm, RTE One.

This healthy bottle of flavoured milk is the first product developed by this County Limerick dairy with an athletic profile in mind. You should know that company founder Marie Curtin ran with the finest herself, scoring high profile games as an Irish International Women’s Soccer player.

Chocoloate Milk is a growing deal for Temple Dairy with new flavours in progress for launch this year. Pitching for investment from one of four Dragons, this local outfit – supported by consumption within top teams in the Mid West – are up against  Spec Sock, Bloodworks.ie and Sadie’s Kitchen.

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close