The drink of champions for Dragon’s Den?

WHAT do Munster Rugby, Limerick FC and Shannon Rugby have in common, other than hot men in short shorts?

The answer is Temple Dairy Chocolate Milk, a Limerick made, nutrient rich sports recovery drink that boasts 20grams protein in every silken 500ml.

With Irish Rugby international Keith Earls as brand ambassador, the Athlacca based Temple Dairy has been called to Dragon’s Den’s second episode on Sunday April 2 next at 9.30pm, RTE One.

This healthy bottle of flavoured milk is the first product developed by this County Limerick dairy with an athletic profile in mind. You should know that company founder Marie Curtin ran with the finest herself, scoring high profile games as an Irish International Women’s Soccer player.

Chocoloate Milk is a growing deal for Temple Dairy with new flavours in progress for launch this year. Pitching for investment from one of four Dragons, this local outfit – supported by consumption within top teams in the Mid West – are up against Spec Sock, Bloodworks.ie and Sadie’s Kitchen.

