newmusic Paddy Mulcahy – ‘The Words She Said’

LIMERICK composer/ producer Paddy Mulcahy has released an eight track album of his instrumental compositions. The project began with a recording trip to Germany in the Summer of 2015 and continued as part of Paddy’s studies at Limerick Institute of Technology for a BSc Degree in Music Production. Several demos of this album were part of the final year project, alongside a 9000 word thesis.

Mulcahy explores his love of the sounds of piano and synthesiser in this series of one-take recordings with post production. ‘Fire & Storm Song’ combines two pieces on baby grand piano and Yamaha and Korg synthesisers building into a theme tune that lingers long after the album fades. ‘On A Hill In Swinford’ is written in tribute to the minimalist composer Conor Walsh who suffered a heart attack in March 2015 and died at just 36 years of age. Paddy had performed with Conor and the duo had plans to record together.

This is Paddy’s sixth release. Throughout ‘The Words She Said’ there is beauty, melody and harmony between the man-made and machine-made from a composer who keeps surpassing his own high standards with every release.

‘The Words She Said’ and all of Paddy’s catalogue of recordings is available now on paddymulcahy.bandcamp.com

https://paddymulcahy.bandcamp.com/album/the-words-she-said

