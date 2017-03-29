Rail services to be disrupted by line works this summer
Iarnród Éireann has announced the resumption of a series of line improvement works which will affect Limerick travellers over the coming months.
Focusing on the Dublin to Cork line, the works will be carried out on the sections between Hazelhatch and Portlaoise, and between Portlaoise and Ballybrophy. As a result Limerick/ Dublin services will operate every two hours, connecting to and from all Cork services at Limerick Junction.
Full service information for all affected dates will be available at: http://www.irishrail.ie/news/lineimprovementworks
