Rail services to be disrupted by line works this summer

Iarnród Éireann has announced the resumption of a series of line improvement works which will affect Limerick travellers over the coming months.

Focusing on the Dublin to Cork line, the works will be carried out on the sections between Hazelhatch and Portlaoise, and between Portlaoise and Ballybrophy. As a result Limerick/ Dublin services will operate every two hours, connecting to and from all Cork services at Limerick Junction.

To facilitate these works, there will be service changes on selected Saturdays this year. Train services will operate on affected dates, but to a revised timetable (with the exception of bus transfers between Heuston and Athy for Dublin/Waterford line customers on some weekends; and Easter Saturday and May Bank Holiday Saturday works for all routes to/from Heuston).

The first date of works take place this Saturday, April 1.

Full service information for all affected dates will be available at: http://www.irishrail.ie/news/lineimprovementworks