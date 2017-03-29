WATCH Anthony Foley’s sister backs world record bid

The world record attempt for the largest scrum, in memory of the late Anthony Foley, has received the backing of the legendary rugby star’s family.

Speaking in a video promoting the event, Rosie, herself a former Ireland rugby international, said: “The support since Anthony passed away has been amazing. The honours, the accolades that have been bestowed on him have been humbling to say the least.

The scrum initiative, when I first heard of it, I thought this is just brilliant. This is really the way to go. Anthony went to Moylish, or LIT at the time, many years ago when he left St. Munchin’s. It would be great to have a Guinness world record with his name associated with it.”

A group of Sports Management students from LIT are bringing 2,000 people together to break the official Guinness World Record for the largest scrum ever. The “Scrum for Axel”, which is supported by the Foley family, will take place in LIT’s Moylish campus, adjacent to Thomond Park at noon on April 4.

The current world record is held in Fukuroi, Japan and was set in September 2016.