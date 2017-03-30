Fangclub play Limerick gig

NO nonsense rock’n’roll trio Fangclub released the ‘Bullet Head’ EP in early 2016 and have since gathered momentum and nailed huge acclaim from press (Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Upset) and DJ’s at BBC Radio 1 (Annie Mac, Huw Stephens).

Fangclub imopressed at CMW and CMJ showcase festivals in Toronto and New York. The recent single Dreamcatcher and it’s creepy video made its way onto the MTV Rocks and Kerrang! TV playlists.

Loud and explosive, check out Fangclub at Kasbah Social Club, Dolan’s this Thursday March 30

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Entertainment, Music