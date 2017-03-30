Fangclub play Limerick gig

| March 30, 2017

NO nonsense rock’n’roll trio Fangclub released the ‘Bullet Head’ EP in early 2016 and have since gathered momentum and nailed huge acclaim from press (Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Upset) and DJ’s at BBC Radio 1 (Annie Mac, Huw Stephens).

Fangclub imopressed at CMW and CMJ showcase festivals in Toronto and New York. The recent single Dreamcatcher and it’s creepy video made its way onto the MTV Rocks and Kerrang! TV playlists.

Loud and  explosive, check out Fangclub at Kasbah Social Club, Dolan’s this Thursday March 30

Eric writes for the Entertainment Pages of Limerick Post Newspaper and edits the music blog www.musiclimerick.com where you can watch and listen to music happening in the city and beyond.
