Limerick Fringe 2017 : Santina Spitfire is on the run

The weekend has landed and Limerick Fringe 2017 is here to bring music, laughter and intrigue to Limerick city with over 60 performances in three days across five venues this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Dolan’s Warehouse is the location for The Honey Drops Deadliest Dames Event which closes the new festival.

This show promises to be a gin guzzling, toe tapping, gangster chasing, burlesque and cabaret extravaganza led by the reigning Miss Burlesque Dublin, Santina Spitfire and a cast of the scene’s best and brightest performers. On stage you will meet everything from Hoola Hooping, Aerial Performers, Burlesque, Opera, Freak-show, Giant champagne Glass performance and more

Santina Spitfire and The Honey Drops show is the creation of Santina Lowe who is a part of the thriving burlesque scene for over eight years. Burlesque performers come from all walks of life she explains. Santina is a dental nurse and radiographer by day and her cast of performers are from all walks of life.

“Some are full time moms, teachers, plumbers, the important thing is that none of that matters because when you step on that stage you are whoever you want to be.”

The Honey Drops story follows Santina in the role of Honey Valentine who steals mob loot and hops the first boat outta town; parties hard, eventually docking in Limerick harbour and flat broke from too much giggle water and good times.

“I created the character a few years ago. She permanently borrowed one million dollars.”

Honey Valentine and the cast of freaks and performers have to put on a show on the Dock Road to make a buck and stay one step ahead of the mob.

Santina first got into burlesque when she attended a friend’s wedding.

“There was a burlesque dancer there [now a part of Santina’s show]. We became good friends. She saw the way I danced and asked me to audition for the show and I have been dancing ever since.”

Burlesque promotes the love and enthusiasm that comes from people being supportive of each other. Santina explains what she loves about the scene.

“”It doesn’t matter if you put on weight or are four foot tall or a size 16, it is all about the confidence on the inside shining on the outside and it is a very welcoming scene with an audience which is quite mannerly and know how to behave themselves.”

Behind the scenes a lot of work goes into Santina’s routines. Her costumes are handmade, she writes and produces the show and handles all her own publicity.

“It is more than a job – it is very much a lifestyle. I have a full time day job as well so I don’t take a day off.

“I am not a trained dancer, but in saying that it is very hard work. I trained in loads of different dance disciplines – tap dancing, chair dancing, the Charleston, just to fit into a single routine

“To do it right you have to have the basics right…you wouldn’t believe how much hard work it is to get up on stage and look ridiculous,” she laughs.

Santina has a regular slot on TV3’s Midday Show promoting positive body image.

“I myself suffered greatly with it. It genuinely breaks my heart at how tormented women and men about how they look. Burlesque teaches you to love yourself and in doing so you shine brighter and brighter on the outside.

“I hope that people would leave the show feeling a little lighter in themselves and not worrying about their stretch marks too much.”

The Honey Drops Deadliest Dames Event plays at Dolan’s Warehouse this Saturday April 1 from 9pm. Tickets for any festival show at Chez Le Fab, Arthurs Quay and at website limerickfringe.com

