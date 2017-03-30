Limerick Fringe @ Loft Venue, Locke Bar

LOFT Venue, overhead The Locke Bar on George’s Quay, is one of half a dozen city sites hosting Limerick Fringe shows this weekend, Thursday 30 into Saturday April 1. The mix here is comedy and theatre; buy your tickets at Arthur’s Quay, Chez le Fab in advance or go online for programme and purchase at website

limerickfringe.com

There are seven different gigs allocated to this venue over the three days, each to platform twice if not three times and at various hours of the day; all are €10 or bundle 5 for €40.

‘Now We are 60’ is comedienne Maxine Jones: “Her material is honest and refreshing, on rearing three Irish sons and on turning 60.

‘People are Strange’ with satirist Ricky Sheehy, based in Amsterdam: “Music and stand up, light hearted consciousness that leaves a scar!”

Continue reading below...







‘Life on the Inside’, short play from The Young Gaff, Cecil Street: “Puisce the cat needs his freedom, Sarah needs her cat and Cathal needs a peaceful life. Together their adventures will have you laughing, crying and leave you wanting more.”

‘Tomatoes’ by Alsa Productions: “Tomatoes is a morning with Laur, a young woman working in her local fruit and veg shop, struggling to find a foothold in the uncertain times of recessionary Ireland 2010.”

‘Couples+Pairs2’ by Blue Heart Theatre: “Heartbreak and loss. Unexpected connections. Regret and revenge. Ride the rollercoaster of emotions in a brilliantly entertaining evening of short plays about love.”

‘Comedy Shenanigans Improv’: “Hilarious scenes made up on the spot based entirely on audience suggestions. From Irish comedians Noel Aungier (Best Improvised Scene, Improvaganza 2015) and Aislinn Ní Uallacháin (Best Female Improviser, Improvaganza 2015).”

‘OutRAGEous Fortune’, adult only clown show from Carol Walsh: “….when life and Shakespearean tragedy begins to blur. This is a very human, funny and moving story of ambition, obsession and the desire to live our dreams.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle