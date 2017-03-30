Limerick man jailed for six years over violent attack

A FORMER Munster Rugby prospect, who punched a man so hard his “brain bounced from side to side” during an unprovoked attack, has been jailed for six years.

James Corbett (24) of Sharwood Estate, Newcastle West assaulted Sean Ambrose (34) of Mountcollins outside a Newcastle West takeaway on August 24, 2015 and hit him three more times as he helpless on the ground.

Mr Ambrose needed life saving brain surgery as a result.

This Wednesday at Limerick Circuit Court, Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed an eight and half year jail term but suspended that last two and half years of a prison sentence.

James Corbett exchanged words with Sean Ambrose while out drinking and they met again later that night when Corbett punched Ambrose and knocked him unconscious.

Mr Ambrose’s head hit the road and he suffered a fracture from the base of his skull to over his right ear.

Mr Ambrose said, “I was hit so hard that my brain bounced from side to side inside in my head and then swelled.

“My life changed dramatically forever. I was put in a medically induced coma to save my life and then operated on to relieve the pressure on my brain. I literally had no memory of the event for up to six months afterwards

“The surgeons opened my skull to stop my brain swelling. I was shown pictures and I still can’t believe it was me. It was difficult and upsetting for my family.

“I cry almost every night. The chronic headaches drove me mad and everything really affected my relationship as my moods are so changeable. I missed my daughter’s first day at school.”

He added that he has lost significant amount of his sense smell, taste as well as complete numbness to the right side of his head.

“I’m no longer the person I was”, he said as he thanked all the medical staff who helped save his life.

Sean Ambrose was placed in an induced coma at Cork University Hospital for six weeks before he was transferred back to Limerick for further treatment of physiotherapy, speech and occupational therapy.

He described the trauma as “hell” and hasn’t yet been able to return to work as a lorry driver and suffers from memory loss as a result of the injury to his brain.

Judge O’Donnell said that the appropriate sentence was eight and half years as it was a “violent and unprovoked attack that included several punches on a helpless man”.

While cognisant of all the positive steps taken by James Corbett since then, his previous learning difficulties and remorse, Judge O’Donnell said that it was a “very serious case where a custodial sentence was warranted”.

The court also ordered that €20,000 offered by James Corbett as compensation be immediately paid over to Mr Ambrose.

