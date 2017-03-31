Limerick look to continue NFL run in Newcastlewest
THE LIMERICK Senior footballers are back in action this weekend as they look to end the National Football league with a fourth win in a row.
Billy Lee’s side face Wicklow on Sunday afternoon at 3pm in Newcastlewest. The game sees Limerick on six points from their six games, while Wicklow have just one win from their campaign so far. The clash is on Live95fm from 2.50pm.
Round 1:
Leitrim 1-17 Wicklow 0-10
Wexford 0-14 Limerick 1-8
Round 2:
Waterford 1-17 Wicklow 1-9
Westmeath 1-18 Limerick 0-12
Round 3:
Carlow 1-10 Limerick 0-10
Wicklow 0-17 London 2-4
Round 4:
Limerick 1-13 London 0-12
Wexford 1-13 Wicklow 0-13
Round 5:
Limerick 2-11 Leitrim 0-15
Westmeath 0-19 Wicklow 0-14
Round 6:
Limerick 0-14 Waterford 0-8
Carlow 1-18 Wicklow 0-11
Category: Gaa, Gaelic Football, Sport