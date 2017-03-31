Limerick primary schools take part in the Aldi Play Rugby Munster provincial festival

Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 Gaelscoil Chaladh and Treoigh (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 Castleconnell National School (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 St Brigids National School (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 Gaelscoil Sairseal (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 An Mhodhscoil (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 Caherdavin National School (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 St Patricks National School (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 Scoil Ide (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 St John the Baptist National School (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 Murroe National School (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Garryowen RFC 22/3/2017 Caherline National School (Limerick) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

TEAMS from Gaelscoil Chaladh An Treoigh from Castletroy, Castleconnell National School from Castleconnell, St. Brigid’s National School of Singland, Gaelscoil Sáirséal from the Shelbourne Road, An Mhodhscoil from O’Connell Avenue, Caherdavin National School of Caherdavin, St. Patrick’s Boys National School from Limerick City, Scoil Íde from Corbally, St. John the Baptist Boys National School from Limerick City, Murroe National School from Murroe and Scoil Mhuire Caherline National School from Caherconlish this week took part in the Munster Aldi Play Rugby provincial festival where 240 children gathered at Garryowen RFC for the event.

Caherdavin National School and Castleconnell National School emerged victorious and will now progress to compete at the National Aldi Play Rugby Festival held at the Aviva Stadium in April.

The 11 Limerick teams were among 900 schools nationwide to line out for Aldi Play Rugby this year.

Pictured are the teams from

(1) Gaelscoil Chaladh An Treoigh

(2) Castleconnell National School

(3) St. Brigid’s National School

(4) Gaelscoil Sáirséal

(5) An Mhodhscoil

(6) Caherdavin National School

(7) St. Patrick’s Boys National School

(8) Scoil Íde

(9) St. John the Baptist National School

(10) Murroe National School

(11) Scoil Mhuire Caherline National School

A national IRFU initiative for school children, Aldi Play Rugby is a supervised non-contact rugby programme for primary schools that provides suitable equipment, tools and training courses for teachers, coaches and parents. The overall objective of the programme is to encourage school children to get active, participate in regular exercise and to eat healthily.

Commenting, Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director Aldi Ireland, said, “I would like to congratulate all the children that took part and proudly represented their schools in the Munster Aldi Play Rugby provincial festival. Everyone performed magnificently and there was an extremely high standard of play, with many exciting and close games. I am really looking forward to the National Festival next month and I wish all the teams taking part the best of luck. Aldi is delighted to partner with the IRFU to support an initiative such as Aldi Play Rugby which aims to encourage children to be physically active.”

