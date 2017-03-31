Moyross Community Centre redevelopment approved by Minister

Approval has been granted for the construction of the new Moyross Community Enterprise Centre. Funding of over €3m has been granted from Housing Minister Simon Coveney for the redevelopment of the centre which is an important project under the Limerick Regeneration Programme. Approval has been granted for the construction of the new Moyross Community Enterprise Centre. Funding of over €3m has been granted from Housing Minister Simon Coveney for the redevelopment of the centre which is an important project under the Limerick Regeneration Programme.

The centre opened in 1994 and provides a range of services to the community including childcare facilities, CCTV monitoring centre, meals on wheels, catering, secretarial support, jobs preparation, and sporting facilities. The extension and refurbishment of this building will deliver a much improved space from which these key community supports can be provided. The After School service, currently operating out of temporary accommodation, will enjoy a new modern space allowing for expansion and the improvement of services.

This space will include four new enterprise units, new public meetings rooms, a multi-purpose community hall, training rooms, class rooms, reception area, new café/restaurant, offices for the Moyross Credit Union and the CCTV Monitoring Centre. From an urban design and regeneration perspective, the proposed building will establish a strong community presence facing on to Moyross Avenue and this is to be welcomed.

Confirming the approval to start construction, Minister Coveney said “The development of the Moyross Community and Enterprise Centre is important for the area, as the range of services provided will meet key community needs. The Credit Union, After School programmes, Adult Education, Local Enterprise and the many more services operating from the current facility will benefit from this expansion and it will enable them to reach many more citizens”.