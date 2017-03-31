In Pics – John the Baptist Community School claim Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A title

| March 31, 2017

Action from John the Baptist Community School’s 0-14 to 2-6 win over Loreta (Cavan) in today’s All Ireland PPS Junior A football championship

31 March 2017; Anna-Rose Kennedy of John the Baptist Community School in action against Lorna O’Reilly of Loreto College during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Sinéad McElligott of John the Baptist Community School in action against Ciara Kellegher of Loreto College during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Anna-Rose Kennedy of John the Baptist Community School during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Caitlín Kennedy of John the Baptist Community School in action against Darcey Beck of Loreto College during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Sinéad McElligott of John the Baptist Community School in action against Niamh Keenaghan, left, and Ciara Kellegher of Loreto College during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; The John the Baptist Community School squad before the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; The Loreto College squad before the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Anna-Rose Kennedy of John the Baptist Community School in action against Muireann Smith of Loreto College during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Sinéad McElligott of John the Baptist Community School in action against Áine Dennehy of Loreto College during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Andrea O’Sullivan of John the Baptist Community School in action against Niamh Keenaghan of Loreto College during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School captain Anna-Rose Kennedy lifts the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School captain Anna-Rose Kennedy lifts the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School captain Anna-Rose Kennedy and her team-mates celebrate with the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School captain Anna-Rose Kennedy celebrates with the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School team-mates and sisters Anna-Rose Kennedy, left, team captain, and Caitlín Kennedy, player of the match, celebrate after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; The John the Baptist Community School squad after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; The John the Baptist Community School squad celebrate with the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School captain Anna-Rose Kennedy is presented with the cup by Geraldine Carey, LGFA, after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Gillian Kemp, left, and Jane Casey of John the Baptist Community School celebrate after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Ashling Ryan of John the Baptist Community School, top, celebrates with team-mate Isabel O’Rourke after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Caitlín Kennedy of John the Baptist Community School is presented with the player of the match award by Geraldine Carey, LGFA, after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School’s Ashling Ryan, centre left, celebrates with team-mate Isabel O’Rourke after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Emma Morrissey of John the Baptist Community School celebrates after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; çine Dennehy of Loreto College dejected after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School’s Anna-Rose Kennedy, team captain, left, and Caitlín Kennedy, player of the match, celebrate with their parents Patrick and Helen after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School’s Isabel O’Rourke, behind, and Roisn O’Carroll celebrate after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; çine Reilly of Loreto College celebrates scoring a goal during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; John the Baptist Community School joint managers Samus Dollery and Michelle Buckley during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Ally Cahill of Loreto College in action against Eva Butler of John the Baptist Community School during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Loreto College supporters during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras î Mdheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Loreto College joint-manager Conor Maguire during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Chloe O’Dwyer of John the Baptist Community School in action against Katelyn Kelly of Loreto College during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
31 March 2017; Referee Niall McCormack during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tags: ,

Category: Gaa, Gaelic Football, Sport


Comments are closed.

Donn O'Sullivan

About the Author ()

Sports Editor, Photo Editor and Content Manager at the Limerick Post Newspaper Twitter @donnosullivan Email: donn@limerickpost.ie Phone: 061 432928
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close