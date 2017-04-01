Carrot approach gets rates in
COMMERCIAL rates arrears payable to Limerick city and county council have been massively reduced, with collection of rates and arrears reaching 77 per cent of what was due.
The percentage represented a significant portion of the total rates bill of €72.37 million for 2016.
The outstanding €18.8 million includes a significant share of old arrears that “would have got to the point where the businesses were no longer communicating with the council”.
Last Monday’s meeting of Limerick City and county Council heard that the local authority’s finance department had a great response to offering special rebates for business owners who pay on time and coming to affordable payment arrangements.
Many of those in arrears were also setting up direct debits to meet their repayments.
And councillors were told that the tourism sector was given special treatment to encourage growth with all rates including arrears set at 4 per cent, the first scheme of its kind in the local authority.
