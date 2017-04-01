Michael returns to a hero’s welcome

A COUNTY Limerick floorball player has returned to a hero’s welcome following his success at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

Michael Minogue (28) from Ballingarry proudly wore his fourth place ribbon for Team 1 of Ireland’s Floorball squad around his neck as he was greeted by family, friends and supporters.

Michael has been a dedicated member of Special Olympics for the past ten years. He has represented Ireland in floorball at the European Games in 2003 and met his wife of eight years, Christine, through the organisation.

Commenting on his experience at The World Winter Games, Michael stated: “There was a great turn out. We were playing against very hard teams but there was a good spirit.”

He described the Special Olympics as “fantastic” and said, “There is a lot of support behind us from family which is great.”

Michael and the rest of Team Ireland were greeted with a heroes’ welcome at their official homecoming at Dublin airport last Saturday.

Fans celebrated as 26 athletes from both floorball and alpine skiing returned with a haul of two Gold, three Silver, three Bronze medals and ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

