It’s showtime for mammy

THE plot thickened for one mammy who got more than she bargained for when she took a trip to the cinema in Limerick on Mother’s Day.

Patricia Dempsey from Shannon went along to the 2.45pm screening of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Showtime Cinema on the Ennis Road last Sunday. However, the last thing she expected was to have a starring role in what was about to unfold on the big screen.

Sam Sparrow of Showtime takes up the story.

“We ran a special promo for Mother’s Day and the idea behind it was that a special mammy would be surprised when a video message appeared on the big screen from a loved one abroad and they wouldn’t know anything about it,” she explained.

“We put the competition on our Facebook page asking people to enter then one lucky winner from each site was chosen. They would then have to get the mammy to come to the cinema to a performance of their choice, and get the loved one from abroad to send us a 45 second video message wishing their mom a Happy Mother’s Day. We then put the video message on just before the film of their choosing was about to play without them having any knowledge of it.”

Ian Dempsey, who is living in Canada, won the competition and had a big surprise in store for his mother Patricia back home in Shannon.

“Patricia’s son has been living in Vancouver and she hadn’t seen him in seven years. To say she loved it would have been an understatement. She was absolutely delighted. The whole promotion tugged on everyone’s heart strings.”

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

Category: Local News, News