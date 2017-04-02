Limerick students honoured in yearly Enterprise Awards

Students who created a mobile mapping app for schools, a financial education app, a revision app for schools and a dog nutritional package have been selected as this year’s winners of the Limerick Student Enterprise Awards, run by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in Limerick.

More than a thousand students from 20 schools across Limerick city and county took part in the School Enterprise Programme which began last September.

They were mentored and given advice about their about how to move ideas into the marketplace, sell their products and pitch their products to the judges.

Over 150 projects or businesses were started by students with a total of 46 projects being exhibited in the final at the South Court Hotel in Raheen, where judges made their final decisions.

The winners of this year’s Limerick Student Enterprise Awards are:

Senior Category – Pablo Science & Engineering – Donagh Morrissey, Domhnall Coffey and Jack McCoy from Ard Scoil Rís, Ennis Road, Limerick. Their project had three sections: a mobile Mapping App for schools; a Capital Asset Management Fund and a Financial Education App

Intermediate Category – Pocket Know – Alex Goodison from Coláiste Iosaef, Kilmallock, who created a Revision App for second level students

Junior Category – K9 Carers – Tommy Quinlivan, Patrick Murrihy and Alex Erswell from Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Newcastle West, who created a Dog Nutritional Package

They will now represent Limerick in the National Finals in May.

Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Noel Gleeson said: “I am truly impressed at the very high standards of work and commitment that all the students have put into this year’s programme.”

“It is quite evident walking around the exhibition that students have embraced the aims of the programme and have certainly put their thinking caps on, resulting in some highly innovative and creative projects.”

Eamon Ryan, Head of Enterprise with LEO Limerick praised all those who took part: “We have seen some amazing and truly innovative projects in this year’s awards. I would like add my congratulations to the winners and wish them all the best in the National Finals but also to all the students who have taken part in the programme this year.”

The winners will be competing with hundreds of other student entrepreneurs from all over Ireland in Croke Park at the 15th Annual Student Enterprise Awards National Finals on May 3.

