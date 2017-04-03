Alcohol was involved in 30 per cent of 2016 Limerick road deaths

30 PER CENT of road deaths in Limerick city and county last year involved alcohol, new figures have revealed.

Last week, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) released data on the presence of alcohol in fatal accidents during 2014 but this week Limerick Gardaí confirmed that the trend continued in 2016.

Inspector Paul Reidy of Henry Street Garda Station said that the figures highlight the dangers of driving while intoxicated either from alcohol or drugs.

“Of the 14 road deaths Limerick last year, alcohol was a factor in at least 30 per cent of them. It is most likely that if alcohol was not involved in those collisions that those fatalities resulting may not have occurred.”

“There is no doubt of the relationship that exists between road accidents and alcohol. We will continue to target drivers who drive while under the influence of alcohol.

Inspector Reidy said that the number of drink driving arrests continued to increase year-on-year from 297 in 2013 to 386 in 2016.

“This is a staggering increase and is of grave concern”, Inspector Reidy said.

“It has been highlighted time and time again that the four primary causes of fatalities and serious injury collisions are; driving under the influence; speeding; non wearing of seat belts and holding or using a mobile phone while driving.

Continue reading below...







“Limerick Traffic Corps will continue to target driving under the influence and will be out in force through our the city and county to hopefully reverse this trend,” he said.

Several meetings of the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) have heard concerns about a culture of drink driving growing amongst younger drivers.

Separately, the RSA analysis also found that:

33 per cent of those who died on the roads in 2014 had a positive toxicology for alcohol

35 per cent of car drivers killed tested positive for alcohol

40 per cent of motorcyclists killed tested positive for alcohol

28 per cent of pedestrians killed tested positive toxicology for alcohol

96 per cent of the drivers/motorcycle riders who tested positive were male.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News