Atlantic adventure oarsman to share experiences at LIT talk

ADVENTURE oarsman Gavan Hennigan, who shattered the record for rowing across the Atlantic Ocean single handed will share his experiences at a talk in the LIT School of Art and Design this Thursday April 6.

Covering over 5,000km, Gavan successfully rowed from the Azores to the Caribbean in 49 days and in doing so, shattered the 118 day record set by Limerick man Sean McGowan in 2010.

Adventurer and deep sea diver, Gavan Hennigan struggled with drug and alcohol dependancy in his youth before he reformed and tested himself with outdoor challenges.

Gavan has a deep involvement in promoting self awareness amongst teenagers through his association, Jigsaw.

His Atlantic row was in aid of Jigsaw and Gavan said the association is soon to open a branch office in Limerick.

The new centre will provide vital support to Limerick young people with their mental health through free one to one therapeutic approach and workshops throughout local communities.

Cullen Sailing Club are hosting the event as part of fundraising efforts for the club.

See cullaunsailingclub.com for more or tickets are available at the door on the night.

Category: News