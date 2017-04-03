City retailers to benefit from new partnership

A NEW partnership between Retail Excellence and Limerick Chamber will help improve standards in the city’s retail sector while providing significant benefits to members of the new initiative.

The association means that Chamber members will automatically become members of Retail Excellence and be able to avail of benefits including learning and events, HR advisory, representation and member networking events.

An introductory event, “How to Survive and Thrive at Retail, scheduled for the April 3 at the Limerick Strand Hotel will mark the formation of the unique partnership as broadcaster and former Government Minister Ivan Yates will be joined in discussion by Retail Excellence chief executive David Fitzsimons, public affairs manager Lorraine Higgins and Limerick Chamber chief executive Dr James Ring.

They will focus on how to remain relevant, survive and thrive at retail, how to revive your town centre, encouraging people to come back and how to influence local and national retail policy.

Retail Excellence chief executive David Fitzsimons said they were delighted to be linking up with Limerick Chamber who have ambitious plans for their members during the current year.

“This partnership is a great fit for us as Limerick has many impressive retailers and we would like to be actively involved in helping them be the best they can be.

Limerick Chamber chief executive James Ring described the new partnership as a “synergistic relationship for all involved.

“One of the key priorities of our strategic plan specifically states the need to support our city retailers. We have a large number of key performance indicators in this area and this is a major milestone to achieving this overall goal. “

See limerickchamber.ie

