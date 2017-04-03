Dundon and Killeen launch Roy Collins murder appeal

WAYNE Dundon’s bid to appeal his conviction and life sentence imposed for the murder of Roy Collins will be put before the Court of Criminal Appeal this week.

Dundon’s case along with his co-convicted killer Nathan Killeen, will be decided by Mr Justice George Birmingham, who will sit with Justices Alan Mahon and John Edwards at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice.

The 39-year-old notorious gangland figure with a previous address at Lenihan Avenue in Prospect sought to change the three judge panel last week in an application to the courts which failed.

Both Wayne Dundon and Nathan Killeen (27) of Hyde Road, Prospect had denied before the Special Criminal Court, the murder of innocent businessman Roy Collins at the Coin Castle amusements arcade, Roxboro on April 9, 2009.

From his prison cell where he was serving a sentence, Dundon had ordered gunman James Dillon to kill the 35-year-old father of two while Killeen drove the getaway vehicle.

Mr Collins died in hospital a short time after he was gunned down inside the doorway of his business.

Dundon and Killeen’s 29-day trial heard that Roy’s father Steve Collins was the intended target after the gangland figure was convicted on Steve’s evidence of a threat to kill.

Continue reading below...







The gangland criminals were found guilty after Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley delivered a two hour written judgement.

On July 15, 2014 Wayne Dundon and Nathan Killeen were sentenced to life in prison.

They’re appeals against the convictions have opened this week and it is expected that decision of the three judges will be reserved.

Last week, senior counsels for the two convicted killers sought to change the three judge panel but their application was refused.

As the three judge panel had been previously heard appeals by Wayne Dundon, the convicted killer sought to remove them but this was refused by Mr Justice George Birmingham who said that there was no evidence to suggest that the panel could not bring an open and judicial mind to the matter.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News