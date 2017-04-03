Our Lady of Lourdes presents with Pure Imagination

| April 3, 2017

Imaginatively costumed, children from Our Lady of Lourdes NS Rosbrien storm the stage on Wednesday 5 at 7pm

OUR Lady of Lourdes NS Rosbrien is busy preparing their production of an original show called ‘Pure Imagination’ that opens this Wednesday 5 at Lime Tree Theatre.

‘Pure Imagination’ is produced and directed by the able, creative and experienced duo of Limerick Panto Society’s Tony Cusack  and Mícheál O Dubhghaill from TG4.

Continue reading below...


The show involves children, teachers, parents and their community. It promises to be a night of fun and frolics as well as a showcasing what Mícheál describes as “the immense talent within the school community”.

“The story revolves around some well known fairy tale characters who get into a bit of bother along the way. It’s a different twist on our classic fairy tales,” says the actor/ producer who stars in it. He’s a man who has been involved in Limerick Panto Society and Torch Players for yonks, usually commanding lead role, and ‘one to watch’ on stage.

7pm show and tickets are €10.

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close