Our Lady of Lourdes presents with Pure Imagination

OUR Lady of Lourdes NS Rosbrien is busy preparing their production of an original show called ‘Pure Imagination’ that opens this Wednesday 5 at Lime Tree Theatre.

‘Pure Imagination’ is produced and directed by the able, creative and experienced duo of Limerick Panto Society’s Tony Cusack and Mícheál O Dubhghaill from TG4.

The show involves children, teachers, parents and their community. It promises to be a night of fun and frolics as well as a showcasing what Mícheál describes as “the immense talent within the school community”.

“The story revolves around some well known fairy tale characters who get into a bit of bother along the way. It’s a different twist on our classic fairy tales,” says the actor/ producer who stars in it. He’s a man who has been involved in Limerick Panto Society and Torch Players for yonks, usually commanding lead role, and ‘one to watch’ on stage.

7pm show and tickets are €10.

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle