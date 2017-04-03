In Pics – Capital Limerick – Financial Services sector growth in Mid West

No repro fee 30-3-2017 ***FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPERTS DISCUSS POTENTIAL FOR THE SECTOR IN LIMERICK AND THE MID WEST REGION*** Picture shows from left Dr. Stephen Kinsella, Senior Economics Lecturer at the University of Limerick; Andrea Linehan, Director of the Small Firms Association and Commercial Director of Grid Finance; and Niall O’Callaghan, Business & Relationship Manager with IDA Ireland for the Mid West Region; at a Capital Limerick event where a panel of experts discussed the further development of the Financial Services sector in the Mid West.Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee