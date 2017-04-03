Van Panther EP

| April 3, 2017

LIMERICK songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Van Panther recorded this three track EP over a wet weekend in the countryside. Described as whimsical, it’s the musical antics of a 22 year-old who takes potshots at love, loss, lust and terrible nights out, over three cool low-fi indie tunes with shades of Modest Mouse and Pavement. We await more inclement weekends and more tunes from Kieran Ralph (aka Van Panther). Find the EP at https://vanpanther.bandcamp.com/releases

