Detached, beautifully presented home at heart of Clonlara Village

ROONEY Auctioneers have a new prospect on the Clare/ Limerick border to field. No 11 is a detached family home in the centre of Clonlara Village that arrives on the market in excellent decorative condition.

Located in a tranquil cul-de-sac, the dormer property is perfect for families or as an investment. Demand in this well-kept, private estate of homeowners is high.

Living space is laid out as entrance hall, living room with raised fireplace, kitchen/ dining room with utility, guest WC, three bedrooms (one en suite) and general bathroom.

This bright, warm and airy property comes fully furnished. It has oil fired central heating; double glazed windows throughout; is insulated to a high standard and boasts a south-west facing garden that is tiered over two levels.

The utility room and sliding doors from the living room open out to a goodsized terrace, one that catches sun but is secluded by the surrounding wall. Privacy is made possible by the fencing that borders all the property, making a terrific space for entertaining.

Continue reading below...







Clonlara Village is close to amenities including a national school, creche facilities, a busy community centre, an active GAA Senior Hurling Club, two churches (RC and CofI), shop and pubs.

No. 11 is a few minutes from the walking trail The Lough Derg Way, the National Way (marked) Trail through Limerick, Clare and Tipperary by the Ardnacrusha hydroelectric station and Headrace Canal.

From the doorstep there are quiet roads to discover for walking, running or cycling. Various looped walks access Castleconnell via a footbridge over the Shannon or O’Brien’s Bridge via the Errina Canal.

Limerick city is six miles away and access to University of Limerick is less than four.

Talk to Rooney Auctioneers director Lisa Kearney at 99 O’Connell Street.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Lifestyle, Photos