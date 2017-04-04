Meet Cantina Limerick’s Mexican street food experience

| April 4, 2017

Brand ambassador Alan Quinlan’s Mexican munch with Dagan Morris and Hannan Kerins

CANTINA, Ireland’s most authentic Mexican street food experience, has opened close to Thomond Park on Sexton Street north. Following a €100,000 investment and the creation of six new jobs, Cantina Thomond is the fourth outlet to open and the first outside Dublin.

In just over a year since the first Cantina launched, the brand has transformed the landscape of local Mexican food experiences for Irish consumers. Cantina is the first food outlet of its kind on an Irish forecourt and we now have the opportunity to take a bite out of Cantina and experience flavour and quality like no other.

Continue reading below...


MJ Tierney, head of marketing at Topaz, added: “This marks the official arrival of Cantina to Limerick, the first Mexican taqueria as part of a forecourt offering in Ireland. I am delighted to be here at the Cantina Thomond launch and announce that we are bringing six new jobs to our service station here at Thomondgate.

Topaz head of marketing, MJ Tierney and Topaz area manager, Noel Darcy and Cantina ambassadors Dagan and Hannan

“We look forward to providing the best Mexican food experience here for many years to come.”

And Alan Quinlan, Munster Rugby legend and Cantina brand ambassador, commented: “This is a fantastic addition to the area and I for one plan to stop off here en route to Thomond Park to fuel up with some authentic Mexican street food ahead of some crucial Munster rugby matches in the coming weeks.”

Tags: , ,

Category: Arts, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close