Meet Cantina Limerick’s Mexican street food experience

CANTINA, Ireland’s most authentic Mexican street food experience, has opened close to Thomond Park on Sexton Street north. Following a €100,000 investment and the creation of six new jobs, Cantina Thomond is the fourth outlet to open and the first outside Dublin.

In just over a year since the first Cantina launched, the brand has transformed the landscape of local Mexican food experiences for Irish consumers. Cantina is the first food outlet of its kind on an Irish forecourt and we now have the opportunity to take a bite out of Cantina and experience flavour and quality like no other.

Continue reading below...







MJ Tierney, head of marketing at Topaz, added: “This marks the official arrival of Cantina to Limerick, the first Mexican taqueria as part of a forecourt offering in Ireland. I am delighted to be here at the Cantina Thomond launch and announce that we are bringing six new jobs to our service station here at Thomondgate.

“We look forward to providing the best Mexican food experience here for many years to come.”

And Alan Quinlan, Munster Rugby legend and Cantina brand ambassador, commented: “This is a fantastic addition to the area and I for one plan to stop off here en route to Thomond Park to fuel up with some authentic Mexican street food ahead of some crucial Munster rugby matches in the coming weeks.”

