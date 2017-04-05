In Pics – Mary I Fitzgibbon Cup celebration dinner

Repro Free. Pictured at the Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup Celebration Dinner, held in the Castletroy Park Hotel, on Monday 3 April were Deirdre, Ger and Niamh Fitzgibbon from Cork. Niamh, is a 4th year B Ed (Primary Teaching) student at MIC is a great grandniece of Fr Tom Fitzgibbon, whom the Fitzgibbon cup is named after.
Repro Free. Members of Mary Immaculate College’s Senior hurling team, Fitzgibbon Cup 2016 & 2017 champions, pictured at the a special event in their honour held in the Castletroy Park Hotel, on Monday 3 April. The team, managed by Jamie Wall, made it a Fitzgibbon Cup two-in-a-row on Saturday 25 February when they overcame IT Carlow in the final of the championship with a full time score of MIC 3-24 to IT Carlow 1-19.
Repro Free. Pictured at the recent Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup Celebration Dinner was 2017 GAA Hurling Rising Star and member of MIC victorious Fitzgibbon team, Darragh O’Donovan from Doon, Co Limerick, with Professor Eugene Wall, Acting President of Mary Immaculate College. The MIC team made it a Fitzgibbon Cup two-in-a-row on Saturday 25 February when they overcame IT Carlow in the final of the championship.
Repro Free. Pictured at the recent Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup Celebration Dinner was 2017 GAA Hurling Rising Star and member of MIC victorious Fitzgibbon team, Cian Lynch from Patrickswell, Limerick with Professor Eugene Wall, Acting President of Mary Immaculate College. The MIC team made it a Fitzgibbon Cup two-in-a-row on Saturday 25 February when they overcame IT Carlow in the final of the championship.
Repro Free. Pictured at the recent Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup Celebration Dinner was 2017 GAA Hurling Rising Star and member of MIC victorious Fitzgibbon team, Aaron Gillane from Patrickswell, Limerick with Professor Eugene Wall, Acting President of Mary Immaculate College. The MIC team made it a Fitzgibbon Cup two-in-a-row on Saturday 25 February when they overcame IT Carlow in the final of the championship.
Repro Free. Manager of the victorious 2017 MIC Fitzgibbon Cup team, Jamie Wall, pictured with his predecessor, Eamon Cregan, who led the team to success in 2016. The team, managed by Jamie, made it a Fitzgibbon Cup two-in-a-row on Saturday 25 February when they overcame IT Carlow in the final of the championship with a full time score of MIC 3-24 to IT Carlow 1-19.
Repro Free. . Members of the victorious 2017 MIC Fitzgibbon Cup team Darragh O’Donovan and Richard English, both from Doon, Limerick and Cian Lynch from Patrickswell, Limerick pictured at the Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup Celebration Dinner, held in the team’s honour in the Castletroy Park Hotel, on Monday 3 April.
Repro Free. Pictured are Prof. Gary O’Brien, Assoc. Vice President, MIC and his wife Una Malone from Cratloe; Prof. Michael Breen, Dean of Arts and his wife Noreen O’Loughlin, lecturer, MIC, both from Sixmilebridge, attending the Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup Celebration Dinner, held in the team’s honour in the Castletroy Park Hotel, on Monday 3 April.
Repro Free. Pictured at the Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup Celebration Dinner, held in the team’s honour in the Castletroy Park Hotel, on Monday 3 April, were Back Row: L-R: Maria Ryan, Maeve Liston, Caitriona Breathnach, Lisha O’Sullivan, Fr Mick Wall and Kathleen Horgan. Front Row: Teresa O’Doherty, Diarmuid O’Driscoll and Emer Ring, all from Mary Immaculate College.
Repro Free. Pictured at the Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup Celebration Dinner, held in the team’s honour in the Castletroy Park Hotel, on Monday 3 April were L-R: MIC student Lisa Higgins, MIC chaplain Fr Michael Wall and MIC student and Rising Star hurler Cian Lynch, from Patrickswell, Limerick.
Repro Free. Pictured at the Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup Celebration Dinner, held in the team’s honour in the Castletroy Park Hotel, on Monday 3 April were L-R: Professor Teresa O’Doherty, Dean of Education, MIC; John Coady, former Vice President, MIC; Cllr. Kieran O’Hanlon, Mayor of Limerick; and Professor Eugene Wall, Acting President, MIC. MIC made it a Fitzgibbon Cup two-in-a-row on Saturday 25 February when they overcame IT Carlow in the final of the championship with a full time score of MIC 3-24 to IT Carlow 1-19.
