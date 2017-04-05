The Weight of the World

| April 5, 2017

Watching; by Ciaran O’Sullivan

FRIARS’ Gate in Kilmallock presents a show of visual art with Ciaran O’Sullivan’s series, ‘The Weight of the World’.

Current for April and open Monday to Friday, these new paintings by O’Sullivan, who previously did a lot in abstract portraits, are more to do with the traditional genre of life-painting and figurative works.

Continue reading below...


NCAD and LSAD trained, the talented and understated O’Sullivan has had solo as well as group exhibitions at home and abroad.

Of his current focus, he says: “I combine techniques such as dripping paints, splats and blobs of paint, scraping, scratching as well as more conventional painting methods into a complex layering process. I also work with various transparencies and glazes, drying at different rates to achieve a contrast of textures.

“Amongst these textures and colours, sometimes hidden, sometimes not, are figures within the scene”.

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close