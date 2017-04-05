FRIARS’ Gate in Kilmallock presents a show of visual art with Ciaran O’Sullivan’s series, ‘The Weight of the World’.

Current for April and open Monday to Friday, these new paintings by O’Sullivan, who previously did a lot in abstract portraits, are more to do with the traditional genre of life-painting and figurative works.

NCAD and LSAD trained, the talented and understated O’Sullivan has had solo as well as group exhibitions at home and abroad.

Of his current focus, he says: “I combine techniques such as dripping paints, splats and blobs of paint, scraping, scratching as well as more conventional painting methods into a complex layering process. I also work with various transparencies and glazes, drying at different rates to achieve a contrast of textures.

“Amongst these textures and colours, sometimes hidden, sometimes not, are figures within the scene”.

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle