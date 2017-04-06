Hakizimana’s new show of ‘Unseen’ works

THE prolific Rwandan born artist Jean Ryan Hakizimana has a new show of works opening at Dooradoyle Co. Library this Friday April 7 at 6.30pm.

This year’s collection of paintings is called ‘Unseen’ and Senator Maria Byrne, a keen artist herself, will open the show.

There will be a chance to win one of Hakizimana’s African and Irish themed canvases on the night. ‘Unseen’ continues daily for April; Library in the grounds of Crescent Shopping Centre.

Bear in mind that this is a man who came to Limerick as a destitute young refugee whose Burundi family members were murdered by genocide in his home country.

Fr Liam Ryan OSB of the Augustinians mentored his transition here; Jean Ryan Hakizimana took his middle name after Fr Ryan in homage.

For years the artist has taught in his studios and other sites and is a prolific maker of art. He also has written books with Dr. Michael Hayes, published by Cambridge Scholars Publishing, “about the intercultural dialogue in Ireland that is the story of my journey across borders and across my palette.”

