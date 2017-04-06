Jail for man who viciously beat his pregnant ex partner in Limerick

A MAN who violently beat his pregnant ex partner in front of their three children has been jailed for two and half years after a court heard details the children tried to stop the vicious assault by hitting their father with toys.

Details of the attack carried out by Hugh Carson (40) were heard at Limerick Circuit Court after the former IT Consultant pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex partner at their home in Dooradoyle on March 6, 2016.

Already subject of a protection order, the court heard that Carson had voluntarily left the family home but had sent a number of text messages to the mother of his children asking that she revoke to court order.

However, the 35-year-old woman, who was pregnant with her fourth child by Carson, said that she didn’t answer the messages but let her children speak with their father.

During a telephone conversation, one of Carson’s children asked if he was coming home and he replied that he wasn’t adding “it’s your mother’s fault”.

Shortly afterwards he broke the glass panel of back door to gain entry to the house and attacked on the pregnant woman. He dragging her to the kitchen floor where he kicked and punched her repeatedly.

He forced her into a headlock and punched her in the mouth and head. While she was on the ground, he kicked her in the stomach several times.

His three children witnessed the attack and hit him with toy skittles to get him to stop.

The woman managed to break free when she bit him on the hand but he then picked up a shard of broken glass and thrust it at her in a stabbing motion.

Continue reading below...







Carson smashed the woman’s phone and, before he left, told her, “you’re dead, I’m going to have you shot”.

As Gardaí were investigating the attack, Carson went to his local Garda station seeking to make a complaint against the woman he had just attacked.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said that “thankfully she gave birth to her fourth child last year and that he was fit and healthy”.

“However, since the attack,I am extremely paranoid and always looking over my shoulder as I am afraid people are watching me”.

She said that despite installing CCTV at her home and changing the locks, she doesn’t feel safe and suffers from panic attacks. The attack left psychological scaring to both herself and her children.

Defence counsel Brian McInerney BL said his client was extremely remorseful and hoped his guilty plea would be accepted as an acknowledgment of wrong doing. He accepted there was a complete and catastrophic breakdown in relationship”.

Remarking that Carson had convictions for theft recorded against him on same day of the attack, Judge Tom O’Donnell said it was an unprovoked and vicious attack on a pregnant woman in front of three children who tried to intervene.

Hugh Carson was jailed for three and half years with the last 12 months suspended for the same period.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News