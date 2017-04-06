Limerick company competes in All Ireland All Star Business Awards

MR BINMAN, the Limerick based waste recycling business, is finalist in the All Ireland All Star Business Awards today, Thursday 6 in Croke Park.

Mr Binman has been nominated in the Customer Focused Business of the Year category. They reached the final stage of the awards over stiff competition from companies and brands all over Ireland.

Prior to the Croke Park challenge, Joe Cleary, sales and marketing director for Mr Binman, said: “One of our core values is to put the customer first and this nomination shows that we are going in the right direction. We are very proud to be a finalist in the Customer Focused Business of the Year Awards and it is recognition of the hard work put in by all our team to continually improve our service.”

He continued, “It is great to be representing a Limerick based company on the national stage and we hope that we are winners on Thursday but it is a fantastic achievement to be nominated with such other fantastic businesses.”

Mr Binman employs more 130 people and is a partner in the upcoming Team Limerick Clean Up which takes place on Good Friday April 14.

Category: Business