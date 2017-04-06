Prize fund of €160,000 for Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Stake

SATURDAY April 1 saw the electric semi-final heats of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Stake at Limerick Greyhound Stadium surprise the punters.

Twelve greyhounds competed to unexpected outcomes, all vying for the coveted first prize of €80,000. Crucially, the first three greyhounds qualify for the Stake final taking place this Saturday 8 in Limerick.

There was a huge crowd for the race with significant interest from GAA clubs and greyhound people alike. Report from John McCarthy, Stadium sales and marketing manager:

“There was a major shock as the clear long-odds favourite Vancouver Shea made a mess of the early stages in the first heat and failed to qualify for next weekend’s final.

“That heat was won by the brave Native Chimes as he came from lengths adrift on the back straight to grab a late success over Rathnasare Champ. The other heat saw the Pat Buckley trained Bentekes Bocko retain his unbeaten record in the competition as he left his rivals dead for early pace and then just lasted home from Drive On Tipp in an excellent 28.37.”

With a total prize fund of €160,000, the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Stake on Saturday 8 is the richest puppy stake in the world.

The event, sponsored by JP & Noreen McManus, offers local GAA Clubs the opportunity to share in a €10,000 nominators prize fund.

The line out for this Saturday 8 at Limerick Greyhound Stadium’s richest puppy stake in the world is:

Rathnasara Champ – Feohanagh Castlemahon Ladies Football; Driv on Tipp – Crecora; Borsalino – Castletown Ballyagran; Benekeas Bocko – Ahane; Native Chimes – Killeedy; Collavanny Pet – Murroe Boher Campogie

So each greyhound running is linked to a GAA club from County Limerick. The overall winning nominator club will receive €10,000 and the opportunity to hold a fundraising night for their club at Limerick Greyhound Stadium at no cost.

The nominator club in second and third position will win €5,000 and €2,000 respectively with the three unplaced nominators winning €1,000 each.

Best luck to all contenders!

