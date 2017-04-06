Recruitment drive on for Garda Reserves

RUNNING with the theme of ‘Give Something Back’, a new campaign to recruit garda reserves, a number of which are to be stationed in Limerick, is underway.

People of various nationalities, skill sets, ages and backgrounds are being urged to join the Garda Reserve as part of a fresh recruitment drive as the organisation seeks to diversify its ranks further under its Modernisation and Renewal Programme.

The application process to fill new Reserve places opened this week and will run for three weeks. People from 18 to 60 can apply. The aim is to recruit 300 Reserves in 2017.

Under the Garda Reservists programme, members of the public re afforded an opportunity to develop hands-on policing experience in their locality.

Tasks involve dealing with public order incidents, high-visibility patrolling, traffic management, attending major events, carrying out administrative duties, and providing general support to full-time Garda members.

Anyone interested in applying to the Garda Reserves should visit publicjobs.ie. The closing date is April 13 next.

