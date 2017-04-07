90 week schedule for rural broadband rollout

RURAL premises and communities in County Limerick and around the country are to have access to high speed quality broadband within 90 weeks following a Government agreement made eir.

The agreement between the broadband service provider and the department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and the department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, will assist in the further development of the rural economy.

Continue reading below...







The rollout of the National Broadband Plan is a key element of Realising our Rural Potential, the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.” Minister Heather Humphrys said.

The agreement with eir will have a direct impact on rural communities, including those in Limerick, and will deliver a boost to rural businesses which are badly in need of high speed broadband access, a spoke

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News