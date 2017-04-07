Daughter of Limerick killer jailed over savage attack

THE daughter of a convicted killer has been jailed for 12 years at Limerick Circuit Court for a savage attack on acquired brain injury patient that left him unable to walk, talk or eat.

Melissa Whelan (26) with addresses in Cecil Street, Ballynanty and Moyross was jailed by Judge Tom O’Donnell for 12 years, with the last three years suspended, for what was described as a savage and appalling attack on a defenceless man.

Ms Whelan, whose father Gerard Hayes is serving a life sentence for murder, admitted assaulting Wayne Fitzgerald (28) causing him serious harm on May 6, 2015 at Knockhill, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Judge O’Donnell said that the “facts of the case are deeply disturbing and not aided by the extreme amounts of alcohol involved”.

He said that Mr Fitzgerald suffered injuries of a catastrophic nature when he was hit on the head with a bottle then repeatedly punched and kicked during a 20 minute attack at a house party.

Other partygoers pleaded with Whelan to stop before she dragged her victim out to a back patio and returned to continue drinking at around 3am.

Shortly before 7am, a neighbour noticed Mr Fitzgerald lying on the patio with significant injuries.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted and Mr Fitzgerald was eventually brought to Cork University Hospital where several life-saving operations were carried out. At one point during surgery to ease the pressure on his brain, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was put on life support in an induced coma with his family told “to expect the worst”.

In 2012, Mr Fitzgerald had suffered a brain injury but recovered enough to support his own independent living.

After the attack by Ms Whelan he required six months of extensive medical treatment, interventions and rehabilitation to help him learn to eat, walk and a talk again.

Describing Ms Whelan’s action as ‘off the Richter scale’ Judge O’Donnell said the level of Mr Fitzgerald’s injuries were “catastrophic, some of which he still suffers from today”.

When she was arrested, Ms Whelan made certain admissions but tried to lay the blame elsewhere.

According to his victim impact statement, Mr Fitzgerald requires constant daily care as his “life has changed dramatically”.

Ms Whelan’s troubled background was outlined in a report compiled by psychologist Dr John Bogue, including the fact that her father was jailed for murder in 2003.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell said “the level of violence and savagery used on a defenceless man was appalling and completely unacceptable therefore must attract a long sentence”.

