Home comforts for hurlers in NHL

Continue reading below...







THE LIMERICK senior hurlers will face Galway in the semi final of the national hurling league at home, following last weekend’s win over Cork.

The semi final tie will be played on Sunday April 16 at a time to be confirmed. It is believed, at the time of going to print, that the game will be at 4pm as part of a double header with the Under 21 football semi final between Galway and Kerry.

Three counties (Wexford, Galway, Limerick) have come through from Allianz Hurling League 1B, leaving All-Ireland champions Tipperary as the sole Allianz Hurling League 1A representatives.

It’s the first time since the Allianz Hurling League system was last changed in 2014 that three teams have reached the semi-finals from Allianz Hurling League 1B. Waterford (2015) and Clare (2016) won the Allianz Hurling League title from 1B.

Wexford are the only semi-finalists with a 100 per cent record, having won all five Allianz Hurling League 1B games, before beating Kilkenny in the quarter-final in what was their first competitive win over their great rivals since 2004.

Limerick’s win over Cork sees them with at least one more competitive game of hurling before their opening Munster championship clash with Clare on June 6 in Semple Stadium at 4pm.

On the Camogie front, Limerick lost out to Galway (1-13 to 0-9) in their final game of the group stages of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League but having already qualified to the last four from Group 2 so there was little at stake in the final match apart from pride.

Manager John Tuohy fielded a much changed side as he looked to his options going into the later stages.

Limerick will have learnt a lot from this campaign and will be looking to cause an upset and go one step further than they have in the last two years and get to a first ever League Division 1 final.

Limerick will play Cork this Saturday in the semi final of the league. The tie, which throws in at 4pm, will take place in Mallow.

Cork will prove to be tough opposition in the semi-final as the Rebels are unbeaten in the group stages but Limerick will take confidence from their two wins over the Leesiders in this competition last year

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Camogie, Gaa, Hurling, Sport