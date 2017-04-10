Bowe Dental invests in 3D digital CT scanner

Digital dentistry revolution comes to the Mid-West

IN ITS latest expansion phase, Bowe Dental Clinic has developed services into 3D digital dentistry. Having invested more than a quarter of a million euro into the clinic in the last three months, the clinic in now online for three dimension mouth and face scanning.

Dr Bowe has returned from London having completed a Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology postgraduate education course to learn further skills and bring back the most advanced and proven techniques to Limerick.

“The machine really is amazing, the image quality is outstanding,” Dr Bowe (left) reports from his Roxboro clinic. “This non invasive scanning technique combined with 3D digital software allows me to assess the patient’s mouth and perform virtual surgery in a high tech virtual world.

“The cone beam scanner allows a me to plan less invasive and more accurate implant placement. This means that our results are even more accurate and predictable. Now we have better diagnosis, which means better patient communication”.

Bowe Dental has the scanning machine, the 3D software and the clinical skills to interpret the scans. “We are better prepared and have a better understanding of each patients unique circumstances than ever before.”

“Having this information before any treatment allows me to create optimal treatment plans for each individual patient. The advantages to the patient are significant with less pain and swelling, better communication, less downtime – and less apprehension before surgery because they know what’s going to happen.”

Further investment in in 3D technology is planned that will speed unique implant making to an hour. Enquiries to 061-608186 at Roxboro.

