Ahane GAA & Bentekes Bocko claim Con and Anne Kirby Memorial

Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Unity Gospel Choir. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Bridget Fitzgerald, Dawn Quin, and Tom Fitzgerald. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Patricia Flynn Limerick Greyhound Stadium Olicer Mann Chairman Limerick GAA County Board and his wife Moire. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Dawn Quinn and Orla Strumple IGB with Jim Cremins Racing Post. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. John Mc Carthy Limerick Greyhound Stadium, and Minister Pat O’Donovan and his wife Eileen. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Richard Lynch with the best dressed ladies on the night, Niamh Duggan Castleconnell , and Marie Mc Namara Crecora. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Grace and Conor Dowling supporting Castletown/Ballyagran GAA Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. JP Mc Manus, Orla Strumble IGB and Stadium Manager John Mc Carthy. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Liam Kennedy Track Manager, with Chris Connolly aand Dean Coleman and trainer of Con&Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes winner Bentekes Bocko. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. J P McManus , Declan Moylan , Mike O’Riordan, and Noel Gleeson. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Chris Connolly with Kirby Memorial Stakes Winner Bentekes Bocko and JP Mc Manus. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. JP Mc Manus presents the trophy to Beverley Lockhead owner of Bentekes Boko winner of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Younger members of Ahane show their delight with Bentekes Bocko and Chriss Connolly. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. JP Mc Manus presents the trophy to Beverley Lockhead owner of Bentekes Boko winner of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final. Picture Michael Cowhey Con & Annie Kirby Stakes Final ILIM )7-04-17. Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Group of supporters from Ahane celebrate their win.with JP McManus. Picture Michael Cowhey Pictured at the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stakes Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Members of Ahane GAA Club with Chris Connolly and the winner Bentekes Bocko. Also in pictureJodie Shanahan, Roisin Griffin, Billy Ryan, Pat Ryan, Mossie Crowe, Picture Michael Cowhey

Bentekes Bocko produced yet another stunning display of early speed to capture the €80,000 Con and Annie Kirby Memorial at a packed Limerick on Saturday night. It was a lively market on the night, but Bentekes Bocko closed the 2-1 favourite to take the prize while Drive On Tipp was a 5-2 second favourite.

From the outset it was clear that Bentekes Bocko was on track to claim the €80,000 prize. The son of Tullymurry Act and Tullig Paula has posted some terrific sectionals on his unbeaten passage through the competition and he maintained his consistency with a slick 1.27 effort to lead from the start.

1st Bentekes Bocko (Ahane GAA Club)

2nd Native Chimes (Killeedy GAA Club)

3rd Coolavanny Pet (Murroe Boher GAA Club)

4th Rathnasare Champ (Feohanagh Castlemahon Ladies Gaelic Football Club)

5th Drive On Tipp (Crecora GAA)

6th Borsalino (Castletown Ballyagran GAA)

Alongside the on-track action, there was plenty of entertainment on the night including live music, kids entertainment and Richard Lynch from I Love Limerick judged a Best Dressed Lady competition, won by Niamh Duggan Castleconnell , with runners-up Maura McNamara Crecora Co. Limerick .” © Michael Fortune

For more information, visit www.limerickgreyhoundstadium.ie. For bookings, contact 1890 269 969.

