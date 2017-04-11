Limerick musician Niamh Dunne on Later Live with Jools Holland

LATER Live with Jools Holland on BBC will feature Limerick musician Niamh Dunne and her band Beoga next week. In the second episode of the new series, (the 50th series of the seminal live music show), the group will accompany Ed Sheeran in a live version of Galway Girl from his mega selling chart dominating album Divide.

Beoga recorded the song with Sheeran last Summer. The show will broadcast live on Tuesday April 18 on BBC 2, the full show will screen on the following Friday 21 again on BBC 2.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Entertainment, Music Limerick