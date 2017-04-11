New series of Later Live with Jools Holland

| April 11, 2017

Anderson .Paak

LIVE as it happens from Maidstone to your TV, Later Live this Tuesday 11 (full show on Friday 14) features Anderson .Paak, Kasabian, Goldfrapp, Thundercat and Spoon.

Now in its 25th year and always worth a look, particularly the live one (on BBC 2 London) as anything can happen. And there is always a possibility of discovering a gem or a new act that can really play live.

The upcoming series will feature more show debuts to watch out for (Dayme Arocema, Marian Hill and SYD) alongside established acts Future Islands, Royal Blood, Jamiroquai, Robert Cray, The xx, Lorde, Stormzy and Blondie.

Later Live will feature Limerick musician Niamh Dunne and her band Beoga next week. The group will accompany Ed Sheeran in a live version of Galway Girl.

 

Here is one of those “gems” – This is M83 from last season ….

