WATCH Video of man cutting steel CCTV pole in Limerick under investigation

A FACEBOOK video capturing a man cutting down a steel CCTV pole in a Limerick city housing estate using a con saw is under investigation by Gardai in Limerick.

The pole, erected in St Mary’s Park by Limerick City and County Council at a cost of €1,000 was to be used to house a CCTV camera to monitor and track criminal activity.

Footage captured on CCTV cameras have been used by Gardai investigating serious crime in parts of Limerick and this camera was to be added to the main network monitored by Gardai.

However, a video posted to facebook on Monday night has already been viewed over 115,000 times, has hundreds of comments and shares also.

The video, which has since gone viral, appears to have been taken from inside a car on the opposite side of the road and captures a man at the scene using a con saw to cut down the pole which falls on the street.

The man then drops the con saw and leaves the scene.

A man is heard saying in the background “Oh, it’s gone, it’s gone. Jesus Christ above.”

Continue reading below...







It is understood that a van used to bring the man to and from the area was later found burnt out.

Gardai at Mayorstone in Limerick are investigating the incident and are treating the matter as an act of criminal damage.

That's Limerick city 😂😂😂😂😂 Posted by Jamie O Sullivan on Monday, April 10, 2017

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Breaking news, News