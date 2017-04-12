Limerick student named fashion designer of the year

A student from Limerick School of Art and Design has been crowned Student Designer of the Year at the Irish Fashion Innovation Annual Awards Show.

Fourth year student, Kate O’Doherty from Ardagh, beat off competition from 42 other students to scoop top prize at the awards ceremony which took place in Galway’s Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa.

Speaking on her win, Kate said “I was thrilled to be selected to represent Limerick School of Art and Design at the Irish Fashion Innovation Awards and delighted to have my family with me to share in what was a wonderful event. It was amazing to see my design come to life on the catwalk and a magical moment when I heard my name announced as 2017’s Student Designer of the year.”

Kate’s complete collection will be on display at Limerick School of Art and Designs annual graduate show which will take place on May 11.

