Limerick students win big at national multimedia awards

Students from Limerick’s third level colleges have been honoured at this year’s National Multimedia Awards.

Overall winners in the video/animation category were Donal Kearns, Patryk Lewandowski and Carmen Vitour from the University of Limerick. Keith Walsh from Limerick Institute of Technology won the poster/illustration category and the audio category winners were James Connolly, Graham Moloney and Ray Mooney, also from Limerick Institute of Technology.

The winners and winning entries can be viewed onwww.smartertravelawards.ie

“We are delighted with the quality and variety of entries, and our judges were equally impressed. The students’ multimedia entries were both entertaining, and captured the positive aspects of making smart transport choices for the journey to college” said Anne Graham, Chief Executive Officer, National Transport Authority.

One of the judges, Will Goodbody, Science & Technology Correspondent, RTÉ was “very impressed with the overall standard and quality of the entries. Collectively, they showed creative conceptual thinking, clever writing and skilled technical execution”.

Winners, Donal Kearns Patryk Lewandowski and Carmen Vitour said, “We had an amazing experience, met some inspiring people in our journey to promote smarter travel. We had great fun and would definitely recommend other students to participate in this competition.”

Roisin Crowley, of Limerick Institute of Technology, said, “I’m delighted our Music Technology and Production students have had such success in the Smarter Travel Multimedia awards. We are always eager for opportunities to collaborate on industry-related projects with companies and institutions beyond LIT and this competition was a great fit with our second-year syllabus.”

