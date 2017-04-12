MIC ‘taster sessions’ will help students make final CAO decisions

Mary Immaculate College is to welcome hundreds of students to its campus on Friday, April 28 (11am – 1pm) as part of its Taster Sessions event.

The event will give students first-hand experience of a real lecture, a chance to tour the facilities at the college and an opportunity to meet faculty members. It is expected to be of particular interest to current leaving certificate students in helping them make their final decision on what programmes to include on their CAO Application form.

Programmes on offer on the MIC Campus, Limerick include the Bachelor of Arts (MI002) degree programme. This programme now provides students with a wider choice of subjects to choose from – 19 in all. Students can choose from a set of 13 subjects taught at Mary Immaculate College and can now take one subject from partner institution, the University of Limerick.

In addition MIC offers a BA in Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies and programmes in Education, including Early Childhood Education degrees.

Attendance at the Tasters Sessions is by registration only. Spaces are limited and available only on a first-come first-served basis. For further details and to register please call T: 061 774775 or see www.mic.ul.ie

Category: Education, News