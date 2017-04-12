New Iceland stores for Limerick and Shannon

Food retailer Iceland has announced that it is to open new stores in both Limerick and Shannon this year. The Limerick store will open in August 2017 with its Shannon counterpart following shortly thereafter in November.

270 new jobs will be created across the country as part of the investment in nine new stores, with outlets in Tallaght, Galway, Cork (Douglas, Fermoy, Ballincollig) Letterkenny, and Gorey accompanying those in the Mid-west.

Since its launch in 2013, Iceland has steadily expanded its profile in Ireland, building a strong team on the ground and growing the store base steadily over the years. Its portfolio which will grow to 21 stores nationwide in the next 12 months. This growth will see Iceland grow to an employee base of over 530 in the latter half of the year.

Ron Metcalfe, Managing Director of Iceland Ireland commented “We have been back in Ireland for four years now and have been committed to expansion from day one. This new investment sees 2017 as our biggest year yet with our nine new stores opening. We’re looking forward to bringing great value and a brand customers can trust to Tallaght, Galway, and across the country this year, as well as welcoming new team members to the Iceland family. And as always, we’re looking forward to expanding and delivering the Power of Frozen to more Irish customers than ever before”.

